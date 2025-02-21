JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police have uncovered a drug trafficking syndicate that concealed its supply in a modified car boot, following the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of RM3.19 million worth of drugs.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said the suspects, two men and a woman aged between 33 and 46, were arrested by the Johor Narcotics Crime Investigation Department in a raid at a luxury condominium car park here on Feb 13.

Police also seized 4.12 kilogrammes of drugs hidden inside a modified Hyundai car boot.

“Subsequent raids targeted two condominiums located about seven kilometres apart and a terrace house. One of the condominiums was used as a storage and repackaging facility for drugs.

“All the properties were rented, and we are working to identify their owners,“ he said at a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters today.

In total, police seized 28.49kg of ketamine, 10.36kg of syabu, 4.9kg of ganja, 2.59kg of ecstasy powder, 15,750 Erimin 5 pills, 7,281 ecstasy pills and 780 grammes of methylenedioxy-methamphetamine powder.

They also confiscated RM46,540 in cash and jewellery worth RM5,600.

Kumar said the syndicate, believed to have been active since January, used gated and guarded condominiums as storage facilities before distributing the drugs to the local market.

He said the three suspects tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine and had criminal and drug-related records, with one of them wanted under Section 384 of the Penal Code.

All three have been remanded until Feb 27, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.