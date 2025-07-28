Starmer to discuss Gaza crisis and trade with Trump in Scotland

TURNBERRY: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to press US President Donald Trump on the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and stalled ceasefire talks when they meet at Trump’s Scottish golf resort.

The discussions will also cover trade cooperation following a recent UK-US deal and efforts to resolve Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Starmer is expected to emphasise the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza, where hunger and suffering continue to escalate.

A Downing Street spokesperson said the prime minister would welcome US efforts to mediate through Qatar and Egypt while pushing for more action.

“He will discuss what more can be done to secure the ceasefire urgently, bring an end to the unspeakable suffering and starvation in Gaza, and free the hostages,“ the spokesperson added.

Trump, who arrived in Scotland earlier this week, acknowledged the crisis but stressed that Gaza’s plight is an “international problem” requiring broader contributions.

“It’s not a US problem,“ he said, after announcing additional US aid.

The meeting follows a landmark US-EU trade agreement that averted a potential tariff war.

Starmer and Trump will review progress on the UK-US trade deal signed in May, which lowers tariffs on certain British exports but has yet to take full effect.

Domestically, Starmer faces pressure to follow France’s lead in recognising Palestinian statehood, with over 220 UK MPs backing the move.

However, the Downing Street statement did not mention this issue.

After their talks, the leaders will travel to Aberdeen, where Trump is scheduled to open a new golf course.

The US president has combined leisure and diplomacy during his five-day visit, raising questions about the overlap between his official duties and business interests. - Reuters