Sultan of Oman to meet Putin in Moscow

MOSCOW: The Sultan of Oman will visit Moscow Tuesday to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin and Muscat said Saturday, as the Gulf state mediates high-level talks on Iran's nuclear programme.

The Kremlin said the talks with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq would cover “current questions on the international and regional agenda” as well as developing cooperation in “trade and economic” and “finance and investment” spheres.

The Sultan of Oman's office said in a statement that Putin had invited the monarch for a two-day state visit starting Monday.

“The visit comes within the context of promoting relations between the Sultanate of Oman and the Russian Federation in a manner that meets aspiration of the two countries,“ the royal court said.

It said the leaders would discuss “areas of cooperation between the two countries in various spheres and means of boosting them to serve the joint interests”.

The United States and Iran on Saturday held talks in Rome on Tehran’s nuclear programme mediated by Oman, a week after an initial round of discussions that both sides described as “constructive”.