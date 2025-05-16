Swedish diplomat spy suspect has died, his lawyer says

STOCKHOLM: A Swedish diplomat who was recently questioned by police on suspicion of espionage has died, the man's lawyer said on Friday.

Sweden's SAPO security service had detained the man on Sunday and kept him for questioning until Wednesday, when he was released, although he remained subject to investigation, the country's prosecution service has said.

“I heard the tragic news this morning and my thoughts go to his family,“ his lawyer, Anton Strand, told Reuters.

Strand declined to comment on the cause of the man's death.

Police told daily Svenska Dagbladet they had opened an investigation into the death, but “there is no suspicion a crime has been committed”.

The man had denied any wrongdoing and had made a complaint against the police over the handling of the case, Strand said. He also sought medical help after his release from custody.

Public broadcaster SVT has reported that the diplomat had served at several Swedish embassies and that SAPO was investigating a potential connection to the resignation of the government's national security adviser last week.

Sweden's foreign ministry confirmed that one of its employees had died but declined to comment further.

“We can regrettably confirm that an employee of the foreign service has passed away,“ the ministry said in a statement to Reuters. “Out of concern for the relatives we will refrain from giving further detail.”