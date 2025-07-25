Sweida hospitals overwhelmed amid sectarian clashes, warns WHO

GENEVA: Hospitals in the southern Syrian city of Sweida are under immense pressure, following an escalation of sectarian clashes this month between the Druze - a religious minority native to the area - and Syrian Bedouin tribes.

“Inside of Sweida it’s a grim picture with the health facilities under immense strain...Electricity and water are cut off, and essential medicine supplies are running out,“ World Health Organization representative in Syria Christina Bethke told reporters in Geneva via video link. - Reuters