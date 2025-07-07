Swiss flight diverts to Germany due to cabin smoke incident

FRANKFURT: A Swiss International Airlines flight bound for Zurich was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Friedrichshafen, Germany, following reports of light smoke in the rear cabin.

The incident occurred on Monday, with the Airbus A220 aircraft safely touching down without further complications.

The airline confirmed the landing was uneventful and stated that arrangements were being made to transport passengers to Zurich via buses.

Swiss International Airlines, a subsidiary of Deutsche Lufthansa, assured that the cause of the smoke is under investigation.

Passengers on board the flight from Belgrade remained calm during the incident, and no injuries were reported.

The airline emphasized that safety protocols were followed, and the diversion was carried out as a precautionary measure. - Reuters