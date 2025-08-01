Swiss President disappointed by unexpected US tariffs

RUETLI (Switzerland): The Swiss government is disappointed by the U.S. tariffs imposed on Switzerland, President Karin Keller-Sutter told Reuters on Friday, with the 39% figure much higher than expected.

“The Federal Council is disappointed,“ Keller-Sutter told Reuters on the sidelines of a Swiss national day event in Ruetli. “It is a pity that there is a tariff that is much higher than what we negotiated.”

Although the pharmaceuticals sector was not included in the tariffs, the increased duties would have a “very bad” effect on the Swiss economy, she said.

The government has already been in touch with Washington to find a solution, she added. - Reuters