Swiss, Spanish Gaza flotilla activists allege 'inhumane detention conditions' in Israel

GENEVA: Swiss and Spanish activists from an international flotilla that attempted to deliver aid to Gaza last week said they were subjected to inhumane conditions during their detention by Israeli forces.

Among nine members of the flotilla who arrived home in Switzerland, some alleged sleep deprivation, lack of water and food, as well as some being beaten, kicked, and locked in a cage, the group representing them said in a statement.

An Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson rejected the allegations.

Spanish activists also alleged mistreatment on their arrival in Spain late on Sunday after being deported.

“They beat us, dragged us along the ground, blindfolded us, tied our hands and feet, put us in cages and insulted us,“ lawyer Rafael Borrego told reporters at Madrid’s airport.

Israel's Minister of Justice Yariv Levin said on Monday that 170 flotilla activists have been deported, and of the 309 still in custody in Israel 200 were expected to be expelled in the next 24 hours.

Swedish activists on Saturday claimed that climate campaigner Greta Thunberg was shoved and forced to wear an Israeli flag during her detention, while others said they had clean food and water withheld and had their medication and belongings confiscated.

Israel says claims are complete lies

Israel’s foreign ministry has described widespread reports of detainees being mistreated after the flotilla was intercepted as “complete lies”.

A spokesperson told Reuters over the weekend that all detainees were given access to water, food, and restrooms, adding: “they were not denied access to legal counsel and all their legal rights were fully upheld”.

A Spanish detainee bit a female medical worker at Ketziot Prison following a routine exam before her deportation, causing minor injuries treated on site, the ministry said.

On Sunday, the Swiss Embassy in Tel Aviv visited the ten Swiss nationals still being held in prison and said all were “in relatively good health, given the circumstances.” It added it was doing everything possible to ensure their prompt return.

Former Barcelona Mayor Ada Calau, who was also on the flotilla, said there had been “mistreatment, but that was nothing compared to what the Palestinian people suffer every day”.

Spanish journalists Carlos de Barron and Nestor Prieto said Israeli authorities signed a statement on the deported activists' behalf claiming they had entered Israel illegally.

“They placed documents in Hebrew in front of us, denying us the right to a translator, and we did not receive consular assistance because they did not allow the (Spanish) consul to enter the port of Ashdod,“ Prieto said.

Consular staff have visited activists at the prison, according to statements from several countries whose citizens were detained.

More activists were expected to be released on Monday and sent to Athens - REUTERS