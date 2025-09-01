A taxi driver was stabbed in the head following a dispute with a coffee shop owner on Monday (Jan 6).

Shih Min Daily News reported that the victim, identified as Chen, said he was waiting for the coffee shop staff to take his order at around 6.30pm after his shift.

“I called out several times, but they completely ignored me. They walked past me without acknowledging me. Since the beverage stall was quite a distance from my seat, I shouted out to them,” he was quoted as saying.

After raising his voice to get the staff’s attention, a man who identified himself as the eatery owner approached Chen and reminded him to stop shouting.

A verbal altercation ensued moments later and the owner allegedly retrieved what was believed to be a bread knife from a beverage stall and struck Chen on the head.

Chen also alleged that he was kicked after falling down. Furthermore, the 59-year-old has diabetes and mobility issues.

Bleeding profusely and dazed from the attack, Chen managed to get back to his seat and call the police and was subsequently rushed to the hospital, where he received five stitches on his head.

A witness reportedly confirmed that the coffee shop owner confronted Chen after hearing him shout for several minutes, also saying the owner had used the sharp object in the incident.

The police have confirmed to have received a report of the incident. A 59-year-old was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt using a dangerous weapon.