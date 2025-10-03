Taylor Swift’s new album The Life of a Showgirl drops Friday

NEW YORK: Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated new album “The Life of a Showgirl” will be released at 12:01 am Eastern time Friday.

The album’s release is accompanied by public release parties and a prominent orange colour theme chosen by the music superstar.

Fan Michael Kutek noted the unique marketing approach where fans receive an aesthetic and colours but no sound until the official release.

“The Life of a Showgirl” marks Swift’s twelfth studio album and draws inspiration from her record-breaking Eras Tour.

The Eras Tour concluded late last year with an astonishing two billion dollars in ticket sales.

This year has seen Swift reclaim the rights to her entire back catalog and become engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce before the album’s release.

Swift described the album as coming from “the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life” during an appearance on the New Heights podcast.

She promised “bangers” on the twelve-track album featuring collaborations with hitmakers Max Martin and Shellback.

Fans expressed excitement about the “Portofino orange” theme at promotional events leading up to the release.

Michael Kutek described the orange colour as “very loud” and “gaudy” but “in a good way.”

His friend Sydney O’Shaughnessy believed the colour signified music that would be “bang, bang -- very upbeat.”

“The Life of a Showgirl” has become the most pre-saved album ever on Spotify, breaking Swift’s own previous record.

The album represents a departure from her recent folk and introspective work toward a more upbeat pop sound.

Pop artist Sabrina Carpenter, who opened for Swift on the Eras Tour, will feature on the album’s title track.

Promotional images show Swift in glamorous stage costumes with orange as the dominant colour.

The album will include Easter eggs that fans will decode for clues about Swift’s life and future projects.

Professor Robin Landa explained this approach “builds suspense, rewards loyalty, and makes every release feel like a collective treasure hunt.”

Special edition vinyl records will be available at Target in “Portofino orange glitter” and “summertime spritz pink shimmer” variants.

Fans will attend special release parties in movie theaters featuring music videos and behind-the-scenes footage.

The one-off movie event is projected to gross between thirty and fifty million dollars according to industry estimates.

Swift encouraged fans to “brush off that Eras Tour outfit or orange cardigan” in a social media post.

She added that “dancing is optional but very much encouraged” for the album’s release celebrations. – AFP