Tens of thousands march in Berlin demanding end to Gaza war

BERLIN: Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched through the streets of the German capital on Saturday to demand that Israel halt its military campaign in Gaza.

Large crowds waved Palestinian flags and banners reading “Free Palestine” and “Food and water are human rights” as they marched from Berlin’s town hall.

Dustin Hirschfeld, who took part in the “Together for Gaza” demonstration, told AFP that “today we can send a signal that the majority, who are against Israel’s policies and against this genocide, are visible on the streets and can take action.”

The protesters finished their march at Berlin’s Victory Column monument, the site of a rally and concert by rappers and hip hop artists.

Police estimated some 60,000 people took part in both the march and the rally, which was organised by Die Linke political party and civil society groups.

Organisers put the figure at around 100,000.

About 1,800 police were deployed to monitor the protests.

Die Linke party has accused the German government of staying largely silent as the humanitarian situation worsens in Gaza.

The party urged that the government “must finally take action and increase pressure on the Israeli government to force it to change course,“ as it called for people to join the protest.

By around 1800 GMT, the event had been peaceful.

The huge demonstration highlights growing anger and the shifting public mood in Germany.

Israel has historically enjoyed widespread support in Germany, and Berlin, at pains to atone for the Holocaust, is one of its staunchest allies.

But as the military campaign has ground on, international outrage has grown.

Berlin has stepped up criticism, with Chancellor Friedrich Merz announcing in August that his government was going to restrict weapons sales to Israel.

However critics argue Merz has not gone far enough.

Germany has so far baulked at sanctioning Israel, and has signalled it is not ready to recognise a Palestinian state, unlike many of its Western allies.

Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip was triggered by Palestinian militant group Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

The Hamas attack killed 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally from Israeli official figures, in the deadliest day in the country’s history.

Israel’s offensive has killed more than 65,926 Palestinians, also mostly civilians, according to health ministry figures in the Hamas-run territory that the United Nations considers reliable. – AFP