Tens of thousands march in Brussels against government austerity plans

BRUSSELS: Tens of thousands flooded the streets of Brussels Tuesday to protest against government austerity plans.

A national strike grounded flights and disrupted public transport across Belgium.

The coalition government led by Flemish nationalist Bart De Wever is seeking major savings to address a budget deficit that violates EU rules.

Teacher Victoria Coya said she joined the march to defend her rights and the future of her pupils.

The 27-year-old expressed her desire for an end to budget cuts affecting public services.

Brussels Airport cancelled all departures as security workers joined the strike action.

Charleroi Airport could not operate any flights due to staff shortages during the protest.

This marked the latest in a series of strikes since De Wever became prime minister in February.

Protesters marched through the city holding coloured balloons and blowing whistles while blocking traffic.

Many carried red prohibition signs referencing a planned increase in the retirement age to 67.

Other demonstrators displayed pictures of De Wever accusing him of pension theft.

Chantal Desmet said she participated because of concerns about the high cost of living.

The 59-year-old feared losing her unemployment benefits under the proposed reforms.

Brussels metro, tram, and bus services experienced significant delays and cancellations throughout the day.

Police advised citizens to avoid central areas and refrain from driving during the protests.

Trade union CSC accused the government of breaking promises about sustainable jobs and purchasing power.

The union claimed everyone was paying for austerity measures except the wealthy.

The protest increased pressure on De Wever’s coalition after Monday’s failed budget negotiations.

The prime minister postponed a key parliamentary speech scheduled for Tuesday due to the disagreement.

Trade unions strongly oppose planned reforms including cuts to early retirement options.

Unions also resist proposed freezes to wage indexation that protects workers from inflation.

Belgium needs to find approximately 10 billion euros in savings to address its budget deficit.

The country has simultaneously pledged to increase defence spending as part of NATO rearmament efforts.

De Wever finally came to power after lengthy coalition talks following elections in June last year. – AFP