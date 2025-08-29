Thai acting premier confirms coalition unity, PM nomination imminent

BANGKOK: Thailand’s ruling coalition remains united and the Pheu Thai party maintains confidence in forming the next government according to the acting premier.

Acting premier Phumtham Wechayachai confirmed the alliance’s solidarity during a Friday press conference following the court’s dismissal of the prime minister.

“We remain together and Pheu Thai will form the government and remain at the core of the coalition,“ he stated alongside major coalition partners.

The Pheu Thai party member announced plans to nominate a prime ministerial candidate as soon as possible.

He did not identify a specific candidate during the conference.

A party official previously indicated Pheu Thai would nominate 77-year-old former attorney general Chaikasem Nitisiri for the position. – Reuters