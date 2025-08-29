UN reports 841 executions in Iran this year amid rights concerns

GENEVA: The United Nations has documented at least 841 executions in Iran since the beginning of this year.

UN human rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani stated that this figure represents “a major increase in executions” during the first half of 2025.

“The real situation might be different,“ she added. “It might be worse, given the lack of transparency.”

July alone saw at least 110 individuals executed, which is twice the number recorded in July 2024.

“The high number of executions indicates a systematic pattern of using death penalty as a tool of state intimidation, with disproportionate targeting of ethnic minorities and migrants,“ Shamdasani added.

The UN documented executions of Afghan nationals along with Baluch, Kurdish and Arab citizens.

At least 289 people were executed for drug-related offences in the first six months of the year.

Shamdasani noted that governments often become “increasingly repressive and less tolerant of dissent” when perceiving threats to public order.

The UN particularly criticised Iran’s practice of public executions, documenting seven such cases this year.

“Public executions add an extra layer of outrage upon human dignity... not only on the dignity of the people concerned -- the people who are executed -- but also on all those who have to bear witness,“ she said.

Some executions reportedly occurred in front of children, causing “psychological trauma” that the UN deemed “unacceptable”.

Serious concerns exist regarding due process in capital punishment cases, with many sentences based on “vague laws” such as charges of enmity against God.

Eleven individuals currently face “imminent execution” in Iran, including six charged with “armed rebellion” for alleged MEK membership.

Five others received death sentences for participating in large-scale 2022 protests, while workers’ rights activist Sharifeh Mohammadi recently had her death sentence confirmed.

The UN rights office urged Iran “not to implement the death penalty against these and other individuals on death row”.

“The death penalty is incompatible with the right to life and irreconcilable with human dignity,“ Shamdasani added.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk is calling on Tehran to impose a moratorium on capital punishment as a step toward abolition. – AFP