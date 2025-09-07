Thai tycoon Anutin Charnvirakul takes office as new prime minister

BANGKOK: Business tycoon Anutin Charnvirakul officially assumed the role of Thailand’s prime minister on Sunday following a formal royal endorsement.

The king’s official command was read aloud by the secretary-general of Thailand’s lower house of parliament during a ceremony at the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters.

Anutin previously held several high-ranking government positions including deputy prime minister and health minister.

He is widely recognised as the architect behind Thailand’s 2022 cannabis decriminalisation policy.

The 58-year-old becomes the country’s third leader within a two-year period amid ongoing political transitions.

His coalition government has committed to dissolving parliament within four months to conduct fresh national elections.

This development ends the Pheu Thai party’s monopoly on power that began after the 2023 elections.

The previous prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was removed from office by court order last month. – AFP