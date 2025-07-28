Thailand and Cambodia ceasefire talks begin in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: Thailand and Cambodia initiated ceasefire discussions on Monday as border tensions entered their fifth day, with over 200,000 civilians displaced by artillery and gunfire exchanges.

The talks, held at Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s official residence, Seri Perdana, included delegations from the US and China.

Thai acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet met shortly after 0700 GMT, following US President Donald Trump’s intervention.

Trump reportedly secured commitments from both leaders to “quickly work out” a truce during late-night weekend calls.

Malaysia, as the current ASEAN chair, is mediating the negotiations.

However, hostilities persisted ahead of the meeting, with both sides exchanging fresh accusations.

Phumtham claimed Bangkok doubted Phnom Penh’s sincerity, while Cambodian defence ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata accused Thailand of continued territorial incursions with heavy weaponry.

The disputed border region, home to ancient temples, has seen repeated clashes despite past ceasefire agreements.

US State Department officials and a Chinese delegation were present at the talks, reflecting international interest in stabilising the conflict. – AFP