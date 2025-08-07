Thailand and Cambodia extend ceasefire amid border tensions

KUALA LUMPUR: Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to extend a fragile ceasefire following recent deadly border clashes.

The conflict, which erupted last month over disputed temple territories, left at least 43 dead before a truce was brokered.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, as ASEAN chair, facilitated the ceasefire with backing from US and Chinese mediators.

The agreement mandates a halt to all hostilities, including attacks on civilians and military targets.

“Both sides agree to a ceasefire involving all types of weapons, including attacks on civilians and civilian objects and military objectives of either side, in all cases and all areas,“ the joint statement read.

The deal also prohibits any violations under any circumstances.

Initial breaches were reported, but clashes subsided as both sides adhered to the truce.

Thai and Cambodian defence officials signed the extension, freezing troop movements and patrols along the 800-kilometre border.

Cambodian Defence Minister Tea Seiha emphasised the need to prevent further bloodshed.

“We are here for a detailed ceasefire arrangement to stop bloodshed and the suffering by soldiers and civilians of both sides,“ he said.

The agreement includes plans for another meeting within a month and a commitment to combat misinformation.

Both nations pledged to “refrain from disseminating false information or fake news in order to de-escalate tensions.”

Thai Deputy Defence Minister Nattaphon Narkphanit stressed cooperation as key to progress.

“In order for our discussions today to result in concrete outcomes, both sides needed to show cooperation and sincerity,“ he said.

The border dispute stems from unclear colonial-era demarcations by French administrators in 1907.

Recent clashes displaced over 300,000 people, marking the deadliest violence in the region in a decade. – AFP