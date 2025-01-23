BANGKOK: Thailand on Thursday became the first country in Southeast Asia to hold legal same-sex weddings, with LGBT groups aiming to mark the occasion with more than 1,000 marriage registrations in a single day.

After decades of campaigning by activists, Thailand is the third territory in Asia to legalise same-sex marriages after Taiwan and Nepal, with a new marriage equality law coming into effect on Thursday

Thailand’s parliament flew rainbow flags on Thursday and shopping complexes planned big pride events to celebrate the implementation of the new law.

At a mass wedding at a luxury Bangkok retail mall, more than 200 couples lined up to make their vows, some in white dresses, others in traditional Thai outfits, western suits and ceremonial police uniforms.

“It has been 17 years, we met in school and encountered many things ... we hope to see more equality in the future,“ said Ploynaplus Chirasukon, 33, posing for photographs after receiving a marriage license with her wife Kwanporn Kongpetch.

LGBT groups hope to reach 1,448 wedding registrations on day one, a symbolic number that refers to the section of the Thai civil code where a key amendment changed the words husband and wife to “spouse”.

The organisers, along with related agencies, plan to compile figures from ceremonies nationwide and submit a request to Guinness World Records to recognise Thailand as holder of the world’s largest number of same-sex marriage registrations in a single day.

“One-four-four-eight symbolises the fight for marriage rights for all genders. It represents the dream and hope of building an inclusive society that accepts and celebrates love in all its forms,“ LGBT group Bangkok Pride said.

‘JUST THE FIRST STEP’

District offices nationwide and Thai embassies overseas were also open for marriage registration, according to the government.

“Equal marriage has truly become possible with the power of all,“ said former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who was premier when the landmark legislation passed last year.

He marked the day as one “close to the hearts of many Thais.”

According to legal analysts, the new same-sex marriage law will create more momentum for greater inclusion of LGBTQ people in Thailand, which has long had a reputation for its carnival-like pride events and tolerance towards the community.

However, other regulations like building a legally recognised a family remain a challenge for some couples.

The definition of family - a father being a man and a mother a woman - remain in the Thai legal code.

Bangkok Pride organiser Adcharaporn Thongchalaem said Thursday’s rush to register marriages was about recognition, not records.

“This event shows that many LGBT couples want this (marriage) certificate. It’s a symbol that Thailand is ready for change towards equality. Same-sex marriage is just the first step,“ Adcharaporn said.