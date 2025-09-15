Thaksin Shinawatra moved to prison hospital wing due to health issues

BANGKOK: Jailed former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been moved to his prison’s medical wing due to his advanced age and chronic health issues.

A senior corrections department official confirmed the transfer on Monday following the Supreme Court’s recent ruling that Thaksin must serve his one-year sentence properly.

The 76-year-old telecoms magnate remains one of Thailand’s richest individuals and most divisive political figures.

His political dynasty has engaged in a two-decade struggle with Thailand’s pro-monarchy and pro-military establishment.

Thaksin’s influence appears to be diminishing with his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra recently removed as prime minister by court order.

The anonymous corrections official stated Thaksin relocated to the medical wing specifically because of his age and chronic health conditions.

The official did not clarify whether Thaksin was receiving active treatment or if the move was purely precautionary.

Former premier Paetongtarn visited her father along with her mother and older sister after he completed mandatory quarantine.

Paetongtarn told reporters outside Bangkok’s Klong Prem prison that Thaksin’s hair had been shaved according to prison regulations.

She reported his health as generally good despite some blood pressure issues which she attributed to normal prison stress.

Thaksin originally served as prime minister from 2001 until a military coup ended his second term in 2006.

He returned from exile in August 2023 and received an eight-year sentence for corruption and abuse of power.

He avoided actual prison time initially by being whisked directly to a private hospital room upon his return.

His sentence was subsequently reduced to one year through royal pardon before he qualified for early release as an elderly prisoner.

Thaksin’s lawyer Winyat Chatmontree stated it is not yet time to apply for his client to serve the sentence outside prison.

Winyat explained there must be an initial period of actual prison time according to regulations before such considerations.

The lawyer emphasised that Thaksin has not requested any preferential treatment or special security arrangements.

He confirmed Thaksin does not have any special room arrangements within the prison facility. – AFP