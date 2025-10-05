Thousands defy ban to attend Pride march in Hungarian city Pecs

PECS: Thousands of people attended a banned Pride march in the Hungarian university city of Pecs on Saturday.

An AFP count estimated between 7,000 and 8,000 protesters gathered in the city centre before peacefully dispersing in the evening.

Student Vencel Toth, 18, stated he attended because the demonstration now concerns fundamental human rights restrictions.

Teacher and psychologist Edit Sinko, 58, expressed confusion over why the LGBTQ community should face bans.

Protesters carried colourful flags and anti-government signs with slogans like “Hungary is a dictatorship”.

Organisers bypassed the protest ban by declaring the parade focused on wild animal overpopulation issues.

Police initially banned the Pecs Pride march on September 6, with the Supreme Court upholding the decision on September 15.

This march remains the only Pride event in Hungary held outside the capital Budapest.

Budapest’s June Pride attracted over 200,000 participants despite similar police restrictions.

Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony faced police questioning in August for authorising the capital’s event.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government adopted a law banning LGBTQ parades in mid-March.

Orban has defended the restrictions as child protection measures.

Counter-protesters attempted to block the Pecs parade but quickly abandoned their efforts.

European Parliament members from Romania and Luxembourg attended to show solidarity with the LGBTQ community. – AFP