Thousands evacuate Philippine coast as tropical storm approaches

MANILA: Thousands of Philippine residents evacuated coastal areas on Saturday as Tropical Storm Fengshen approached with warnings of potential flooding.

The government weather service forecast the storm would hit Catanduanes island late Saturday with wind gusts reaching 90 kilometres per hour.

Fengshen is expected to make a second landfall on Luzon island on Sunday morning.

The storm system brings heavy rainfall and a minimal to moderate coastal flooding risk from waves measuring 1-2 metres.

Local disaster officials reported nearly 17,000 people evacuated from Albay province and over 9,000 from Catanduanes island.

These evacuations represent a familiar routine for a region frequently experiencing Pacific cyclones.

Catanduanes provincial authorities ordered local officials to activate evacuation plans for high-risk coastal and landslide-prone areas.

The Philippines typically faces approximately 20 storms and typhoons annually, often affecting impoverished communities.

Scientists indicate storms are growing more powerful due to human-caused climate change.

Fengshen’s arrival follows recent major earthquakes that killed at least 87 people over the past three weeks. – AFP