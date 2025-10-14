Three police officers killed in Italy house explosion during eviction

ROME: Three police officers were killed and a dozen people injured in Italy overnight following an explosion at a house during an attempted eviction.

Firefighters confirmed the casualties on Tuesday after the incident in Castel d’Azzano near Verona.

Two individuals identified as a brother and sister in their 60s were arrested following the explosion.

A third family member managed to flee the scene according to the ANSA news agency.

The house was reportedly filled with gas when the explosion occurred as officers opened the front door during the overnight operation.

ANSA cited sources close to investigators confirming the dangerous conditions inside the property.

Police had been attempting to evict the three siblings who had previously threatened to blow themselves up.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni led tributes to the victims whose bodies were recovered from the house rubble.

Meloni stated she was closely following developments in the tragic incident.

Firefighters reported twelve law enforcement officers and one civilian woman among the injured in their official statement on X. – AFP