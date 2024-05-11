Three terror suspects arrested in Central Java - Indonesian police

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities confirmed that the National Police’s counter-terrorism unit, Special Detachment 88 (Densus 88), arrested three terror suspects in different locations across Central Java on Monday.

Central Java Police spokesperson Senior Commissioner Artanto said one suspect was arrested in Gribig village, Gebog, Kudus, another in Solo, and a third in Kebonbatur, Mranggen, Demak.

He said Densus 88 is investigating their alleged involvement in terrorism.

“I am not fully aware of the exact timeline, but all three arrests occurred on Monday,” he said in a statement, adding that further details of the case will be provided by Densus 88.

Local media Kompas reported that one of those arrested is a 36-year-old motorcycle ride-hailing driver, identified as BI, who is suspected of having links to the Daesh-affiliated group Jamaah Anshor Daulah.

The arrest took place around 9 am local time, followed by a search of BI’s house in Gribig village, with local officials on-site during the operation.

Another suspect, S, from East Java, was arrested at a rented house in Sukoharjo, near Solo, while a third suspect, A, was detained at his home in Demak.

During the arrests, Densus 88 found a Daesh flag at all three houses and seized various items from S’s property, including books, arrows, machetes, and swords.