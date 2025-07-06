WASHINGTON: Trade discussions between the US and Chinese teams will resume within the next week, following a phone call between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping, with a specific focus on rare earth minerals, White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro said on Friday.

“We expect that that meeting will take place within seven days,“ Navarro told reporters at the White House, commenting on the timeline of the next round of trade talks between the US and China.

The White House advisor added that Trump has been clear that “the rare earth issue will be key to that negotiation”, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

Navarro also said that the US delegation will include Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

Navarro stated that the call between the two leaders on Thursday lasted approximately 90 minutes and highlighted that both Trump and Xi have a “very clear understanding” of the expected outcomes of the upcoming talks.

On Thursday, Trump noted in a Truth Social post that he discussed “some of the intricacies” of the US-China trade deal with President Xi. He also revealed that he accepted Xi’s invitation to visit China and extended an invitation in return.

After high-level trade and economic talks in Geneva earlier in May, China and the US agreed to lower their reciprocal tariffs by 115 percentage points each for 90 days. Washington has cut tariffs on Chinese goods from 145 per cent to 30 per cent, while Beijing has reduced tariffs on American imports from 125 per cent to 10 per cent.

Later in May, Trump accused China of “totally violating” the deal reached in Geneva and also noted that it is “extremely hard” to make a deal with Beijing.