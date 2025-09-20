Trump announces new US military strike on alleged drug boat

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump announced another US military strike against an alleged drug trafficking vessel in international waters, resulting in three fatalities.

Unlike previous announcements, Trump did not specify whether this strike occurred near Venezuela, where the US Navy has deployed significant forces.

He stated only that the operation took place within the US Southern Command’s area of responsibility, covering Central and South America and the Caribbean.

Trump declared on Truth Social that US intelligence had confirmed the boat was carrying narcotics along a known trafficking route intended for American distribution.

His post included video footage showing a speedboat targeted by military weaponry before exploding upon impact.

“The strike killed 3 male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel, which was in international waters,“ Trump wrote, adding that no US forces were harmed.

The US military deployment near Venezuela includes eight warships, a nuclear-powered submarine, and ten fighter jets stationed in Puerto Rico.

This military presence has drawn widespread condemnation across Latin America and raised concerns about potential US aggression toward Venezuela.

Legal experts have questioned the operation’s legality since drug trafficking does not carry the death penalty under US law.

Washington has not provided substantiating evidence that the targeted vessels were actually transporting drugs.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accuses the United States of pursuing regime change under the pretext of anti-drug operations.

Trump previously claimed the US had “knocked off” three vessels and killed fourteen people during this campaign, though only two attack videos have been released.

It remains unclear whether Friday’s strike represents the third previously mentioned operation or a new, fourth incident.

The Trump administration continues increasing pressure on Maduro, whom the United States and many international partners do not recognize as Venezuela’s legitimate president. – AFP