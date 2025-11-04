Trump calls EU’s decision not to retaliate on tariffs ‘very smart’

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has praised the European Union’s decision not to retaliate on tariffs right away, calling it “very smart.”

He said the EU had been prepared to announce retaliatory measures against his tariffs, but then observed how the United States had dealt with China and decided, “you know, we’re going to hold back a little bit.”

“I thought they were very smart,“ he said during a cabinet meeting, reported German news agency dpa.

When asked whether he viewed the EU as a single entity or as individual states during negotiations, the president said “we’re looking at it as one bloc.”

Despite his praise, Trump reiterated his accusation that the EU was only founded to take advantage of the US. On Wednesday, Trump unexpectedly paused special tariffs for most countries, except China, for 90 days.

In response, the EU suspended its already approved countermeasures for nearly three months.