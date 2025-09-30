  1. World

Trump challenges Palestinians to take responsibility for their destiny

theSun World
  • 2025-09-30 10:47 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (not pictured) in the State Dining Room at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 29, 2025. - REUTERSPIXU.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (not pictured) in the State Dining Room at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 29, 2025. - REUTERSPIX

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump challenged Palestinians to take responsibility for their destiny by accepting a peace deal with Israel.

Trump stated that the proposed deal would create conditions for durable Israeli security.

He made these remarks while standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

Trump acknowledged that many Palestinians wish to live in peace.

He warned that the Palestinian Authority must complete the reforms he laid out.

Trump added that if they fail to do so, they will have only themselves to blame. – Reuters