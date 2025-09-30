Trump challenges Palestinians to take responsibility for their destiny

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump challenged Palestinians to take responsibility for their destiny by accepting a peace deal with Israel.

Trump stated that the proposed deal would create conditions for durable Israeli security.

He made these remarks while standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

Trump acknowledged that many Palestinians wish to live in peace.

He warned that the Palestinian Authority must complete the reforms he laid out.

Trump added that if they fail to do so, they will have only themselves to blame. – Reuters