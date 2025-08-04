Trump confirms US envoy Witkoff’s Russia visit amid sanctions threat

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump confirmed his special envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Russia next week amid escalating tensions and a looming sanctions deadline.

The announcement follows Trump’s deployment of two nuclear submarines, though he did not specify if they were nuclear-armed or merely nuclear-powered.

Trump stated Witkoff’s visit would likely occur “next week, Wednesday or Thursday,“ as the US pressures Moscow to end its war in Ukraine or face new sanctions.

When asked about the envoy’s message, Trump replied, “Yeah, get a deal where people stop getting killed.”

The US president has previously warned of “secondary tariffs” targeting Russia’s trade partners, including China and India, which could further isolate Moscow.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin remains defiant, reiterating his unchanged demands for Ukraine to cede territory and abandon NATO aspirations.

Despite Trump’s earlier optimism about ending the conflict, Russia’s offensive persists.

The envoy’s trip marks another attempt at diplomacy, though past efforts have stalled. – AFP