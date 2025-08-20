Trump eyes air power in Ukraine deal, rules out US troops

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has ruled out sending US troops to Ukraine while envisioning extended US air power as Western nations begin discussing security guarantees.

Trump brought Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and top European leaders to the White House following his meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Trump revealed that Putin agreed to meet Zelensky and accept some form of Western security guarantees for Ukraine, though Kyiv and European leaders approached these promises with extreme caution.

Putin proposed holding the summit with Zelensky in Moscow according to three sources familiar with the Trump call.

One source confirmed that Zelensky immediately rejected the Russian capital as a venue. Trump, a long-time critic of US financial support to Ukraine since Russia’s 2022 invasion, stated that European nations would lead by sending troops to secure any settlement, an idea previously considered by France and Britain.

Trump emphasized European willingness to provide ground forces during a Fox News interview. “When it comes to security, they’re willing to put people on the ground,“ Trump stated.

The president highlighted US readiness to assist with air capabilities, noting America’s superior military assets. He provided assurance that no US ground troops would deploy to Ukraine and categorically ruled out Ukraine joining NATO.

Trump has consistently sided with Putin in describing Kyiv’s NATO aspirations as a cause for the ongoing conflict that has claimed tens of thousands of lives. European leaders, Ukraine, and Trump’s predecessor Joe Biden have all dismissed this justification, pointing instead to Putin’s statements rejecting Ukraine’s historical legitimacy.

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer convened approximately thirty of Ukraine’s allies known as the “Coalition of the Willing” for virtual consultations following the Trump talks. Starmer announced that coalition teams and US officials would meet in coming days to discuss security guarantees and prepare for potential deployment of a reassurance force if hostilities ceased according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

The leaders also discussed increasing pressure through additional sanctions if Putin fails to demonstrate genuine willingness to end his illegal invasion. Macron echoed this position before leaving Washington, calling for further sanctions absent meaningful Russian moves toward peace.

Britain’s military chief Admiral Tony Radakin will travel to Washington for reassurance talks, while NATO’s 32 member countries will hold a video meeting to discuss Ukraine.

Russia has warned that any solution must protect its own interests alongside Ukrainian security.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told state television that any deal must ensure rights for “Russian-speaking people who live in Ukraine,“ another justification Moscow has cited for its February 2022 offensive. Moscow would likely be seen as a provocative summit location that could symbolize Ukrainian surrender.

Macron proposed Geneva as an alternative venue for peace talks during an interview with French news channel LCI. Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis confirmed the government’s readiness to offer immunity to Putin, who faces an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for war-related abuses.

Both Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz suggested the summit could occur within two weeks.

Trump seeks a three-way summit involving himself alongside the Russian and Ukrainian leaders, while Macron advocates for a four-way meeting including European partners crucial to Ukraine’s security.

Kyiv residents expressed skepticism about the latest diplomatic efforts to end the grinding conflict. “The main problem is Putin himself doesn’t want it,“ said Anton, a 32-year-old warehouse worker, adding that meetings would prove futile without genuine Russian interest.

Some Moscow residents displayed more optimism about potential negotiations.

“I hope we can agree on mutually beneficial terms,“ said Vyacheslav, a 23-year-old government employee, reflecting cautious hope for a diplomatic resolution to the prolonged conflict. - AFP