Trump hints JD Vance as likely 2028 Republican nominee

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump hinted that Vice President JD Vance could be the Republican frontrunner for the 2028 presidential election.

Trump avoided naming a definitive successor but acknowledged Vance’s strong position within the party.

“Well, I think most likely,“ Trump told reporters when asked if Vance would inherit his MAGA movement.

“In all fairness, he’s the vice president,“ he added.

The comments followed speculation about Trump potentially challenging constitutional term limits.

“It’s too early, obviously, to talk about it, but certainly he’s doing a great job,“ Trump said.

“And he would be probably favored at this point.”

Trump also proposed a potential Vance-Rubio ticket for 2028, calling Secretary of State Marco Rubio a viable partner.

“I think Marco is also somebody that maybe would get together with JD in some form,“ Trump remarked.

Despite merchandise promoting a 2028 Trump campaign, he told CNBC he would “probably not” seek a third term.

“I’d like to,“ he admitted. “I have the best poll numbers I’ve ever had.”

Vance, a former Marine and lawyer, has emerged as a key policy advocate and diplomatic envoy in the administration.

Rubio, meanwhile, holds dual roles as secretary of state and national security adviser, a rare feat since Henry Kissinger. - AFP