WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump remains in excellent health, White House physician Captain Sean Barbella said in a report released on Sunday, two days after he underwent a routine physical on Friday.

The report is the most detailed information on the health of Trump, 78, since he returned to the White House in January as the oldest person to assume the U.S. presidency.

“President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State,“ Barbella wrote in his report.