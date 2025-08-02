Trump invites Brazil’s Lula to call anytime amid trade tensions

WASHINGTON/BRASILIA: U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Friday that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is welcome to call him at any time to address trade disputes and other bilateral concerns. “He can talk to me anytime he wants,“ Trump told reporters at the White House, expressing goodwill toward Brazilians but criticizing the country’s leadership.

Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad responded positively, calling Trump’s remarks “great” and confirming Lula’s openness to dialogue. Lula later posted on X, affirming Brazil’s willingness for discussions without directly mentioning Trump.

The U.S. recently imposed a 50% tariff on Brazil, citing political grievances linked to former President Jair Bolsonaro’s legal troubles. Lula has condemned the tariffs and U.S. sanctions on a Brazilian Supreme Court justice as unjust interference.

Haddad noted that an upcoming virtual meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent could set the stage for a Trump-Lula discussion, though preparations are needed. He also referenced concerns over Lula facing treatment similar to Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who clashed with Trump earlier this year. - Reuters