Trump open to auto tariff deal, plans pharma import duties

ISTANBUL: United States (US) President Donald Trump on Friday said he is open to negotiating auto tariffs and reciprocal tariffs if Washington secures favourable terms.

According to Anadolu Ajansi (AA), Trump made the remarks to the media aboard Air Force One, where he also revealed that the US will soon impose tariffs on pharmaceutical imports to encourage domestic production.

“We will soon announce tariffs on medicine,” he said, stressing the need to reduce US reliance on foreign pharmaceutical producers, citing challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the possibility of an auto tariff deal, Trump said, “They want to make a deal. It is possible if we can get something for the deal.

“But they’ve been taking advantage of us for 40 years, maybe more, and it is not going to happen anymore.”

Trump also mentioned a recent conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, describing it as “very good” and said he looks forward to meeting him after Canada’s upcoming election.