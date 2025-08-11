Trump plans to relocate homeless people far from Washington DC

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has declared his intention to relocate homeless individuals “far” from the US capital, escalating his push for greater federal control over Washington DC.

The Republican leader made the announcement on his Truth Social platform ahead of a scheduled press conference detailing his plans for the district.

Trump stated homeless residents would be provided alternative accommodations but emphasised these would be situated at a considerable distance from Washington.

He linked the measure to broader claims about urban crime, despite official data showing violent offences in the capital decreased by 26% in early 2025.

The president’s remarks follow repeated threats to federalise Washington’s local governance, which currently operates under congressional oversight with an elected municipal government.

Trump has previously criticised this arrangement, proposing White House authority over district management decisions.

Government homelessness statistics rank Washington 15th among major US cities, with numbers remaining below pre-pandemic levels.

Mayor Muriel Bowser countered Trump’s crime narrative, noting current offence rates represent three-decade lows according to Justice Department records predating his administration.

Trump’s latest intervention comes weeks after deploying California’s National Guard to Los Angeles during immigration protests, overriding local objections.

The president has consistently advocated military involvement in urban governance, particularly targeting Democrat-led municipalities.

Police data confirms Washington’s violent crime reduction aligns with national trends, contradicting Trump’s assertions of escalating lawlessness.

The district’s shelters currently accommodate thousands nightly, though exact relocation plans and timelines remain unspecified. – AFP