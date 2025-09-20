Trump raises H-1B visa fee to $100,000 in major immigration crackdown

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has dramatically increased the fee for H-1B visas to $100,000 as part of a broader immigration crackdown.

The new fee represents a massive jump from the current cost of just under $1,000 for the visa category extensively used by high-tech workers.

This move targets a visa program that Silicon Valley has long relied upon for skilled foreign talent, particularly from India.

The Trump administration will also implement measures to prevent tech workers on these visas from undercutting wages of native-born American workers.

The United States issues 85,000 H-1B visas annually through a lottery system, with India accounting for approximately three-quarters of all recipients.

Large technology companies depend heavily on Indian workers who either relocate permanently or travel frequently between the two countries.

Tech entrepreneurs including Elon Musk have warned against targeting H-1B visas, citing insufficient domestic talent to fill critical tech sector positions. – AFP