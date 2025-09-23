Trump returns to UN to denounce globalist institutions and meet Zelensky

UNITED NATIONS: Donald Trump makes his return to the United Nations General Assembly podium on Tuesday to denounce globalist institutions and confer with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The US president will address the UN for the first time since returning to office and curtailing America’s role in international organisations.

This meeting marks Trump’s second encounter with Zelensky since the controversial August 15 invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukraine and raised alarms in Western Europe with airspace violations over NATO members Poland, Estonia, and Romania.

New US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz affirmed solidarity with NATO allies following these incursions.

Waltz declared that the United States and its allies would defend every inch of NATO territory.

Trump initially vowed to end the Ukraine war swiftly through his personal rapport with Putin.

The president recently conceded that Putin had really let him down.

A UN report released Tuesday documented widespread and systematic torture of civilian detainees by Russian authorities in occupied Ukrainian areas.

The report highlighted Russia’s frequent disregard for legal safeguards and a dire lack of accountability.

Zelensky is expected to urge Trump to adopt a tougher stance and impose long-threatened sanctions on Russia.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated last week that Trump was not prepared to pressure Putin, stating he remains the only potential mediator.

Zelensky must navigate carefully with Trump, who previously berated him at the White House alongside Vice President JD Vance.

Trump is spending only one day in New York for the weeklong summit amidst heightened security.

The Secret Service announced it dismantled a network of electronic devices used for telecommunications threats against senior US officials.

The statement noted initial analysis pointed to communications by nation-state threat actors without specifying if Trump was a target.

Trump will also meet Argentina’s right-wing President Javier Milei, with the US considering economic support for his government.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump would discuss the renewal of American strength globally.

Leavitt added that the president would explain how globalist institutions have decayed the world order.

Trump has aggressively advanced his America First agenda by withdrawing from international bodies and slashing development aid.

Oxfam America’s Abby Maxman urged Trump to collaborate with the global community on meaningful solutions instead of fuelling chaos.

Trump’s UN appearance follows France’s Emmanuel Macron leading Western allies in recognising a Palestinian state.

The United States and Israel both boycotted the special session on Palestinian statehood. – AFP