WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the military helicopter involved in the crash in Washington, D.C., was flying too high at the time of the accident that killed 67 people.

“The Blackhawk helicopter was flying too high, by a lot. It was far above the 200 foot limit. That’s not really too complicated to understand, is it???” Trump said in a Truth Social post. The crash remains under investigation by federal transportation authorities.