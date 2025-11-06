How many more must die before we act?

THE incident involving a bus carrying Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris students and an MPV along the East-West Highway is deeply painful to note. This is a heartbreaking loss of lives.

My heartfelt condolences go out to the families and loved ones.

As a lecturer, I know what it is like to watch young students come of age – stepping into university life, full of hope and preparing for the future. We can speak at length but no words will bring back those who are gone forever.

I have long advocated for safe and defensive driving. Yet, time and again we are met with tragic news like this. But it does not have to be this way.

I am not here to cast blame or point fingers. Let the authorities carry out their investigations and determine the facts. However, as tragic as the situation is, it is a wake-up call to all of us.

On a recent drive up north from Kuala Lumpur, I witnessed firsthand the reckless and unrepentant behaviour of some road users along the highway. There are those who speed at breakneck pace, vehicles with broken headlamps and brake lights, heavy lorries occupying the fast lane and drivers who show little regard for the safety of others on the road.

This reckless behaviour must stop. Our highways and roads are shared spaces – used by families, babies and children. There is no justification for speeding, reckless driving and worst of all, street racing. It endangers lives and shows complete disregard for human life.

Speeding, reckless driving and neglecting preventive maintenance will only lead to more accidents and more lost lives.

Yeap Ming Liong

Subang Jaya