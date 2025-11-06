Race-based politics losing appeal among young Malays

PETALING JAYA: Race-based politics may be losing its appeal among young Malay voters, with many saying they now care more about good governance and transparency.

Speaking to theSun, several young Malays said they want leaders who focus on policies and national progress – not racial rhetoric.

Multinational company consultant Safwan Johan, 25, said he supports the unity government formed by the Pakatan Harapan– Barisan Nasional alliance, although he emphasised that he personally does not support race-based politics.

“I think Malaysia needs to move past old divisions and focus on policies that genuinely benefit all Malaysians. For me, the most important issue is improving the national education system.”

Safwan also said the Madani government has yet to make major breakthroughs, attributing this to persistent bureaucratic red tape and the lingering effects of previous administrations.

“I understand they haven’t achieved anything groundbreaking yet, but I believe they deserve a chance for another term.”

Similarly, branding and marketing executive Aizat Zainol, 26, said race should not be a factor when choosing a government.

“I disagree with voting based on race because Malaysia is a multiracial and multicultural country. This value has been instilled in us since young. I believe the sentiment of ‘fear of being ruled by other races’ is merely an agenda used to win votes.

“What matters more to me is the work and performance of the politicians themselves.”

This sentiment was echoed by administrative assistant Siti Hajar Ibrahim, 27, who said she does not support race-based political parties. However, she remains undecided about which coalition to vote for in the next general election.

“I’m flexible. It all depends on the government’s performance. Voters will decide when the time comes.”

Writer Rais Zulfahmi, 25, said his preference for Malay-based parties does not stem from racial superiority but rather from a belief that such parties are better positioned to address the community’s needs.

“It’s not that I’m racist or dislike other races. But as a Malay, I naturally have a slight bias towards parties that advocate Malay interests.”

Rais also called for renewal in national leadership.

“Our country has seen former prime ministers coming from the same group of political elites, the same generation and largely the same parties. I think it’s time for Malaysia to have a fresh leader with new ideas and a new vision for the country.”

Another voter, who wished to be known only as Hashim, said while he values stability, he is open to voting for a change if the current administration fails to perform.

“For me, choosing a party isn’t about race. It’s about what they can deliver.

“I want stability, but if serious issues arise, there’s a high chance I’ll vote for the opposition,” said the 28-year-old tuition teacher.

However, Hashim added that Malay-based political parties still have a role, especially given the socio-economic demographics of the country.

“The majority of Malaysians are Malay, and many of them fall under the B40 income group.

“So, I believe such parties are still necessary.”