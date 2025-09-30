Trump says Iran could join Abraham Accords in future

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that he believes Iran could potentially join the Abraham Accords.

Trump made these remarks during a White House press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Abraham Accords were signed during Trump’s first term and normalised diplomatic relations between Israel and four Muslim-majority nations.

“Who knows, maybe even Iran can get in there,“ Trump said at the press conference.

He further expressed his belief that Iran might be open to joining the agreement in the future.

“I think they’re going to be open to it,“ Trump added.

The president concluded by stating, “I really believe that. But they could be a member.” – Reuters