Trump says Israel ‘beyond very close’ on Gaza peace deal

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump stated on Monday that Israel and other parties are “beyond very close” to finalising an agreement to end the war in Gaza.

Trump made these remarks while standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

He explained that the agreement would include participation from Arab countries.

Trump emphasised that this deal should contribute to achieving a broader peace across the Middle East.

“At least we’re at a minimum, very, very close,“ Trump told reporters.

“And I think we’re beyond very close,“ he added.

Trump also thanked Netanyahu, referring to him as “Bibi,“ for his efforts in advancing the negotiations.

“He wants to thank Bibi for really getting in there and doing a job,“ Trump concluded. – Reuters