Trump seeks new US census excluding undocumented immigrants

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has directed officials to develop a new census that excludes undocumented immigrants.

The move comes as Republican-led states aim to reshape voter maps ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Trump demanded a “new and highly accurate” census based on data from the 2024 election.

He stated that undocumented individuals “WILL NOT BE COUNTED IN THE CENSUS” in a social media post.

The US Constitution mandates a census every 10 years counting all persons, including undocumented residents.

The next official census is scheduled for 2030, though preparations have already begun.

Trump did not specify whether he seeks an early survey or changes to the 2030 count.

Excluding undocumented migrants in 2020 would have cost California, Florida, and Texas one House seat each.

Census data also determines electoral college votes and federal funding allocations worth trillions of dollars.

Trump previously tried adding a citizenship question to the census but was blocked by the Supreme Court.

The court did not rule on whether undocumented individuals could be excluded from the count.

A March study found that a citizenship question could reduce census accuracy.

Experts warn it may discourage Latino and Asian American households from participating.

The push coincides with Texas Republicans proposing electoral maps that could gain them five House seats.

Other Republican governors are considering similar moves to protect their narrow House majority.

Democrats have threatened countermeasures in states like New York and California. – AFP