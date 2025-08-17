Trump shifts Ukraine stance after Putin summit, drops ceasefire demand

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump has abandoned his push for a Ukraine ceasefire, opting instead to pursue a full peace agreement.

The shift came hours after his high-stakes Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin failed to produce a clear breakthrough.

Previously, Trump and European leaders had demanded an immediate halt to hostilities, warning of “severe consequences” for Russia.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who will visit Washington on Monday, called the development “complicated.”

Trump defended the move, stating on Truth Social that ceasefires “often times do not hold up.”

He added that direct peace negotiations were the best way to end the “horrific war.”

Putin has long advocated for final-status talks, a strategy Ukraine and Europe view as a stalling tactic.

A source briefed on Trump’s post-summit calls revealed Putin proposed Russia retaining control of two occupied regions in exchange for freezing frontline advances elsewhere.

Zelensky reportedly rejected the idea of ceding Donbas, where Russia holds partial control.

European leaders expressed mixed reactions, with Germany praising US security guarantees for Ukraine.

EU diplomat Kaja Kallas accused Putin of prolonging negotiations without genuine intent to end the war.

Zelensky’s upcoming White House visit will focus on securing a viable peace deal.

His last meeting with Trump in February ended in a heated exchange over US aid.

European leaders plan a Sunday video call to coordinate their response amid ongoing Russian attacks in Ukraine.

Putin described his Alaska talks with Trump as “timely” and warned against “behind-the-scenes intrigues.” - AFP