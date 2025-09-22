Trump to address memorial for slain conservative leader Charlie Kirk

GLENDALE: Tens of thousands of Americans gathered in Arizona to mourn 31-year-old conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, with President Donald Trump scheduled to lead tributes to the youth leader who was fatally shot last week.

The memorial service attracted extraordinary attention and security, with top Trump administration officials in attendance and media outlets comparing the event to a state funeral.

President Trump waited to address the crowd while listening to speeches from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other prominent figures as the ceremony commenced.

Top Trump advisor Stephen Miller declared that the perpetrators had immortalised Kirk rather than silencing him, with millions now prepared to continue his legacy.

Other speakers included right-wing media personality Tucker Carlson, Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

The event was hosted by Turning Point USA, the highly influential youth political campaign group founded by Kirk that is now led by his widow Erica Kirk.

Trump stated before departing the White House that the service aimed to celebrate the life of a great man who had made significant contributions.

The president was seen sitting beside billionaire supporter Elon Musk at the event, with their conversation indicating no apparent tension despite Musk’s acrimonious departure from his White House position overseeing the Department of Government Efficiency.

Thousands of people lined up before dawn hoping to enter the 63,000-seat football stadium hosting the service and honour the young Republican star credited with helping Trump’s reelection through voter outreach.

A 44-year-old attendee from Texas who drove twelve hours to reach the memorial described Kirk as a Christ-like martyr for his beliefs and sacrifices.

A 21-year-old biology student stated that Kirk gave him courage to express his conservative views on campus, particularly regarding biological men in women’s sports.

Kirk was shot in the neck on September 10 while speaking at a Utah university as part of his popular public debate series.

Authorities arrested a suspect after a 33-hour manhunt with prosecutors announcing they would seek the death penalty for the killing.

The assassination has inflamed existing political divisions in the United States, often resulting in acrimonious debates and occasional violence.

Investigators stated the 22-year-old shooting suspect cited hatred he believed was stoked by Kirk, who was known for vitriolic criticism of transgender people and Muslims.

Kirk utilized his millions of social media followers, massive podcast audience and university appearances to bolster Trump among young voters while advocating for a nationalist, Christian-centric political ideology.

Trump declared Kirk a martyr for truth and freedom even before authorities identified or arrested the alleged killer, blaming radical left rhetoric for the violence.

The White House announced a crackdown on what it terms domestic terrorism by the political left in response to Kirk’s killing.

Trump stated he would designate Antifa as a major terrorist organization, fulfilling a threat he made during his first presidential term.

Prominent late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was removed from broadcasting hours after the government threatened license cancellations over comments he made about Kirk’s killing.

These moves have alarmed Trump’s critics who warn of potential efforts to silence dissent against his divisive right-wing administration marked by rolled-back social justice policies and immigration crackdowns facing widespread rights abuse complaints. – AFP