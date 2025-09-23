Trump to meet Zelensky and outline dark UN vision at summit

UNITED NATIONS: Donald Trump will meet Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday amid growing impatience with Russia at a United Nations summit.

The US president is expected to present a pessimistic view of the world body’s future during his address.

This marks Trump’s first UN speech since returning to office and reducing America’s international role.

He last saw Zelensky after inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to Alaska on August 15.

That meeting ended Moscow’s Western isolation but failed to produce a Ukraine breakthrough.

Russia has intensified attacks on Ukraine and alarmed NATO with airspace violations in Poland, Estonia and Romania.

New US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz pledged solidarity against these incursions.

“The United States and our allies will defend every inch of NATO territory,“ Waltz stated.

Trump initially promised to end the Ukraine war quickly while praising his rapport with Putin.

He recently admitted that Putin had “really let me down” regarding their discussions.

Zelensky will likely urge tougher measures including long-delayed sanctions against Russia.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio previewed the talks by noting Trump’s reluctance to pressure Putin.

Rubio argued that without Putin, “there’s no one left in the world that could possibly mediate” on Ukraine.

Zelensky must navigate carefully with Trump and Vice President JD Vance after their February criticism.

The Ukrainian leader faced accusations of ingratitude for US military aid during a White House meeting.

Trump will spend only one day in New York during the weeklong summit.

He plans a separate meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei, a conservative ally.

The United States is considering economic support for Milei’s government.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump would address renewed American global strength.

“The president will also touch upon how globalist institutions have significantly decayed the world order, and he will articulate his straightforward and constructive vision for the world,“ she explained.

Trump has advanced his “America First” agenda by reducing international cooperation.

His administration is withdrawing from the World Health Organization and UN climate body.

US development aid has been sharply cut while sanctions target foreign judges over sovereignty disputes.

Oxfam America’s Abby Maxman urged Trump to collaborate on global solutions.

“Instead of inflaming global crises and fueling chaos and inequality, he should use his power and influence to work with the global community to provide meaningful solutions,“ Maxman said.

The summit follows Western recognition of a Palestinian state led by France’s Emmanuel Macron.

The United States and Israel boycotted the special session on Palestinian statehood. – AFP