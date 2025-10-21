Trump warns Hamas will be eradicated if it breaches Gaza deal

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump warned Hamas on Monday it would be eradicated if it breaches the Gaza deal with Israel.

Trump stated he would give the Palestinian militant group a chance to honour the truce despite recent threats to the fragile ceasefire.

Vice President JD Vance travelled to Israel shortly after Trump’s comments to join two top US envoys already in the region.

“We made a deal with Hamas that they’re going to be very good, they’re going to behave, they’re going to be nice,“ Trump told reporters at the White House during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“And if they’re not, we’re going to go and we’re going to eradicate them, if we have to. They’ll be eradicated, and they know that.”

Trump helped broker the Gaza agreement nearly two weeks ago but it has repeatedly faced challenges from both sides.

Israel has accused Hamas of stalling on returning dead hostages and launching new attacks against Israeli forces.

The US president also warned Hamas to stop public executions of rivals and alleged collaborators in Gaza.

Trump insisted American forces would not participate directly in any action against Hamas.

He said dozens of countries in the international stabilization force for Gaza would gladly intervene if necessary.

“In addition, you have Israel would go in in two minutes, if I asked them to go in,“ Trump stated.

“But right now, we haven’t said that. We’re going to give it a little chance, and hopefully there will be a little less violence. But right now, you know, they’re violent people,“ he added.

Trump described Hamas as having become “very rambunctious” and doing things they should not be doing.

He warned that continued violations would prompt a quick and violent response to straighten out the situation.

Trump noted Hamas has grown significantly weaker following US and Israeli strikes this year.

The president said Iran is now unlikely to step in on behalf of Hamas following recent military actions.

“They don’t have the backing of really anybody anymore. They have to be good, and if they’re not good, they’ll be eradicated,“ Trump stressed.

Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser son-in-law Jared Kushner met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

A spokesman for Netanyahu’s office said they discussed developments and updates in the region.

Vance and his wife Usha departed Washington for Israel without commenting to reporters.

The prime minister’s office confirmed Vance was also scheduled to meet with Netanyahu during his visit. – AFP