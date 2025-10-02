Turkey opens probe into Gaza flotilla interception

ISTANBUL: The Istanbul chief prosecutor's office on Thursday announced that it had opened an investigation after Israeli forces arrested Turkish citizens on board a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying activists and humanitarian aid.

The probe concerns “24 Turkish citizens arrested following the attack carried out by elements of the Israeli navy in international waters against the Global Sumud flotilla”, a statement said, according to Turkish media.

It cited the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and said it would look into “crimes of deprivation of liberty, hijacking or detention of means of transport, aggravated looting, material damage, and torture”.

Turkish media said 30 Turkish citizens in all were arrested and taken by Israeli forces for deportation to Europe.

The Turkish foreign ministry on Wednesday night denounced what it said was “an act of terrorism” by Israel after the flotilla was intercepted, and “hoped that this attack will not compromised efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza”.

The flotilla announced on Thursday morning that it would continue its journey towards the Palestinian territory, despite the interceptions - AFP