Turkey to assist Syria with weapons and training under new military MoU

ANKARA: Turkey will supply Syria with weapons systems and logistical equipment under a newly signed military cooperation agreement.

A Turkish defence ministry source confirmed the details on Thursday, stating that Ankara is prepared to train Syrian forces if required.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) focuses on military training and consultancy, marking the first step toward broader defence collaboration.

The agreement followed high-level talks involving both countries’ foreign and defence ministers, as well as intelligence chiefs.

The source also addressed the stalled integration of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into Syria’s state institutions.

Ankara expects the SDF to comply with a March agreement, which has seen no progress so far.

The U.S.-backed group has not fulfilled any conditions outlined in the deal with Damascus, according to the Turkish official.

The development signals deepening military ties between Turkey and Syria amid ongoing regional tensions. - Reuters