Turkey wildfires rage amid heatwave and strong winds

ISTANBUL: Firefighters are battling multiple wildfires across Turkey as the country endures an intense heatwave, officials confirmed.

The blazes, fueled by strong winds, have claimed at least 14 lives and forced the evacuation of 19 villages.

Over 3,500 people have been displaced as flames spread near Bursa, Karabük, and Kahramanmaras.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli stated, “Five fires have been brought under control in four provinces,“ but efforts remain hindered by gusty conditions.

Temperatures soared past 40°C last week, with Silopi near the Iraqi-Syrian border recording a historic 50.5°C.

Yumakli admitted, “Given the size and intensity of the fires, the state’s ability to respond quickly to such disasters is sometimes limited.”

A firefighter died of a heart attack on Saturday, while three others perished in a water tanker accident Sunday.

Last Wednesday, 10 forest workers and rescuers lost their lives near Eskisehir. – AFP