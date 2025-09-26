Turkish Airlines signs major Boeing deal after Erdogan’s US visit

ISTANBUL: Turkish Airlines has finalised a significant agreement to purchase up to 225 Boeing aircraft just one day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan concluded his first White House visit since 2019.

The carrier confirmed a firm order for 150 jets scheduled for delivery between 2029 and 2034, alongside an option for an additional 75 planes.

“With these orders, we aim to transition our entire fleet to next-generation aircraft by 2035, boosting efficiency and supporting an average annual growth rate of six percent,“ the airline stated.

A firm commitment was made for 50 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, complemented by an option to acquire 25 more of these wide-body aircraft.

The agreement also includes a firm order for 100 Boeing 737 MAX narrow-body jets, with a further option for 50 additional units.

Turkish Airlines is concurrently negotiating with engine manufacturers Rolls-Royce and GE Aerospace for propulsion systems, spare parts, and maintenance services specifically for the Dreamliner fleet.

Speculation regarding a potential deal had emerged in Turkish media earlier this week, preceding Erdogan’s high-profile meeting with US President Donald Trump.

The two leaders engaged in discussions lasting over two hours on Thursday, marking Erdogan’s first official reception at the White House in five years.

This new Boeing order follows Turkish Airlines’ December 2023 announcement of a massive 355-aircraft order from European manufacturer Airbus. – AFP